Parents, we've got your NYE plans covered.

You have one sleep to go, so if you are struggling to think of something, here you go.

Every single year at at the beginning of December my husband and I start talking about doing something for New Years Eve. Then in the excitement and stress of Christmas, NYE discussions fall behind and we end up scrambling for plans a few days before the end of the year. It’s pretty much a non-event to be honest.

It’s true that as a parent NYE may no longer be the wild, crazy celebration it used to be. But it is still possible to have a great night with little people.

Here’s how to plan New Years Eve with kids.

Fireworks

Depending on how old your children are, taking the family to see some family fireworks is an exciting and special night.

Pack a picnic and think about making a group with other friends (with or without kids). To get a good vantage point you’ll probably have to make your way down to the location early to mid afternoon. This can get tricky with small children still having sleeps during the day but if you’re kids are old enough to stay out late, the fireworks is a magical experience that will create some great memories.

Holiday House

Consider leaving the city for the night and find a great deal on holiday rentals somewhere away from the action. It's a nice way of starting the year refreshed and relaxed, enjoying the company of your little people. Then, when they go to bed make a special dinner and open a bottle of wine to share in the peace and quiet.

House Boat

Last year, some friends of mine had the great idea to hire a houseboat and spend the night drifting around under the moonlight. It didn't cost the earth and was a great experience for their kids who loved the novelty of watching passing dolphins and fish and waking up to the sound of the waves.