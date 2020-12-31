New restrictions introduced for NYE: What you need to know about COVID-19 today, December 31.

Victoria records three new COVID-19 cases.

New Year's Eve restrictions have tightened across Victoria as the state records three new locally acquired coronavirus cases.

The new cases come after three women tested positive for COVID, ending Victoria's two-month coronavirus-free streak on Wednesday.

Yesterday there were 3 new local cases. There are 10 active cases in quarantine or self-isolation. 0 cases acquired interstate, 0 international. 13,097 test results received.

Two women in their 40s and a woman in her 70s from Mitcham, Hallam and Mentone were announced last night as testing positive. Two of the women are family members. It's believed the cases are tied to outbreaks in Sydney.

The cases have been linked to the Smile Buffalo Thai restaurant in Black Rock. One of the women and two close contacts attended the restaurant in Black Rock on December 21, as did a returned traveller from NSW, acting premier Jacinta Allan said on Thursday.

That traveller returned to NSW before border permits were put in place and is being tested as a matter of urgency.

Anyone who was at the restaurant on that night is being urged to get tested immediately.

New Year's Eve restrictions introduced in Victoria.

In light of the new cases, Victorian Acting Premier Jacinta Allan has announced tighter restrictions for New Year's Eve.

From 5pm on Thursday, Victorians will only be able to have a maximum of 15 visitors in their homes, down from 30 people. This limit includes residents but doesn't apply to children under 12.

"If you are planning a party tonight, you will need to reduce your numbers," said Allan.

"We do apologise to people who have put plans in place, who was looking forward to having events in their home, or in other people’s homes, but this is a necessary step, it is on the advice that we have received overnight, of the new cases, and the exposure sites, and we do need to take the steps to keep Victorians safer."

Additionally, facial masks will again be mandatory indoors from 5pm tonight.

NSW record 10 new local cases.

