Doctors are warning pregnant women to just stop.

There’s no other way to announce a pregnancy, but new recommendations are saying it might not be safe.

It is basically THE way to announce your pregnancy.

Ultrasound pic and cutesy caption.

“Baby on the way.”

“Bun in the oven.”

“And baby makes three.”

I remember seeing my baby on the screen for the first time. Actually no, that’s a lie, I remember seeing black and grey blurriness and asking the sonographer if the baby was okay. My lack of medical abilities aside it was still a special time.

But it seems parents-to-be are going overboard on those fuzzy black and white screens.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it “strongly discourages” the use of fetal ultrasound imaging for non-medical reasons.

So what exactly are ‘unnecessary’ scans?

Basically it means skip the 4D scan you are paying $300 for.

An ultrasound, for medical use, checks the baby’s growth and movements and will sometimes detect early birth defects. And these you should definitely go to.

Extra scans chosen by parents are simply to create memories and videos of their baby in utero. Trust me, you will NEVER watch it again once the baby is born. I have no idea where my 19-week scan DVD is. And why ruin the moment of seeing your baby's face for the first time at their birth?

There is now concern, that the optional memory-keepsakes aren't healthy for bub. Especially when they're not carried out by trained medical experts.