Dear Kale. It's over. There are new superfoods in town.

Poor Kale – you’re like the cool new trendy kid whose novelty has finally worn off.

Sure, you’ve still got your followers, but basically we’ve all heard your story now and it’s the same stuff over and over again. Yeah, you’re still great, and we’ll catch up every so often – but it’s just not the same, you know?

I know it’ll be tough.

I mean, it’s hard having to move out of the spotlight. But don’t worry, you’ve got your friend Quinoa and your cousin Green Smoothie who have both recently suffered a similar fate.

They know only too well the anguish of being placed on the superfood pedestal only to have their titles stripped once a new, way more exciting (and delicious) option was offered to the general public.

Kale, I know, we were so close. There were days where you and I and Quinoa would catch up. It was awesome. But it’s in the past now, I think we both have to move on.

You probably heard there was someone else, and I guess I have to tell you now that the rumours are true. Kakadu Plum and I have been catching up for a while. And I’ve been hanging with Manuka Honey as well.

Along with my new friends I’ve been making sure I use all natural skincare too. Natalie Imbruglia’s new range Iluka is amazing for that.

It is inspired by products in nature like the Kakadu Plum and Manuka Honey. Kakadu Plum is native to the top end of Australia and is the fruit with the richest source of Vitamin C in the world. It prevents damage to my skin cells and stimulates elastin and collagen production.

Manuka Honey is really something. It comes from New Zealand and Australia and is known for its wound healing properties. It is a well-documented natural antimicrobial. It creates a natural barrier on my skin and draws moisture in to nourish and hydrate it.

The Iluka range is equally as impressive. There’s no parabens, sulphates and nasty stuff. The Iluka team are passionate about animal protection and do not test on animals either.

It’s cost effective and the range offers so many great products like face polishes, primers, cleansers, toners and essential oils.

Finally, a skincare range that ticks all the boxes on my wish list. Clearly the Iluka team know what they are doing.

I know kale still has great benefits, but there’s just so much more on offer these days. For now, Iluka, Kakadu Plum and Manaka Honey have my alliances.

Which superfoods do you swear by?

