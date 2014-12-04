Dear new parent, it's going to be okay. Promise.

The advice that will actually help you.

If your new to the parenting thing, then these 6 pearls of wisdom might just save you from prematurely turning grey.

1. Taking too much advice.

I realise the contradiction: I’m advising people to take less advice, but hear me out. In my early days of being a mum, I took in way too much advice from parenting manuals, Dr. Google, and random people on message boards who – I’m going to optimistically assume – had malfunctioning caps lock keys.

Some advice is good, but if you don’t filter it, you will be overwhelmed. Besides, there isn’t just one way to do this parenting thing.

2. Pretending that they’re totally in control of their lives.

You just brought a new person into your life, and that person is a hell of a wild card. You can literally get shit on at any given moment. Babies are notorious for not sleeping when they’re supposed to, massively overreacting to having to go to the grocery store, and generally being, well, selfish, which is their right, I suppose.

It’s not that your baby is the boss of your life now, but, well, your baby is kind of the boss of your life. At least for a while.

3. Trying to know what they're doing.

Any time I have gotten close to thinking I know how to be a parent, my kids have up and changed on me. I sort of had a grip on dealing with a new baby and then, welp, she learned to crawl - totally new ball game. Once I finally learned how to put a baby to sleep, she started talking and I had to learn how to negotiate her to sleep.

And then I had another baby, one with a totally different personality, and I had to learn everything again - from scratch.

4. Thinking that all babies are fundamentally the same.

Even fresh-out-of-the-oven babies have their own personalities. That's why no one parenting manual or technique will work for everyone. Some babies sleep through the night right away, and some seem to have mastered the sleep deprivation techniques outlined in torture memos. Some babies think tummy time is a blast, while others will react to being put on their bellies as if you just threw them in a lion's den. Some babies will hang out with you, quietly cooing while you read a book, and others seem to have mistaken you for a one-person vaudeville troupe obliged to provide constant entertainment. And then the next day they may be the opposite way. You know, just to keep you on your toes.