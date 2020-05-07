"I set my alarm for 4.30am to get exercise." How my mum friends and I make time for self-care.

Finding ‘me time’ as a new mum can be tricky business.

Particularly in the first few months, or the ‘Fourth Trimester’ as it’s affectionately known, the only thing you want to do when you have a minute is sleep, eat and shower.

As the fog slowly starts to lift you might throw some other activities in: a haircut, a nail appointment, a brunch with friends. Sometimes, it could be a simple trip to get groceries – anything for some alone time.

So, finding ‘me time’ when the usual options are somewhat limited thanks to COVID-19, can be even harder. Everyone’s stuck at home, so for mums, particularly new mums on maternity leave it can be hard to draw the line and get the break you so desperately need so you can recharge and feel your confident self.

I asked some new and ‘old’ mums in my life how they carved out some time in their day to look after themselves and here’s what I learnt.

Your bathroom time is sacred.

From the minute I brought my son home, one thing has stayed the same: I never miss a shower. During the week, I set my alarm and make sure I’m in the shower while my husband is still home.

To save time, I brush my teeth in there to make the most of the time I have. I somewhat neglected my teeth during pregnancy – I was midway through Invisalign treatment and stopped wearing them as they got in the way of my hourly intake of Mylanta tablets (hello, heartburn).

Now that I am wearing them again, I am enjoying really looking after my teeth. My teeth are really sensitive so I was always cautious of whitening treatments yet wanted to brighten my teeth after years of drinking way too many coffees (and until more recently, espresso martinis), which is why using Colgate Optic White Renewal whitening toothpaste has been a lifesaver. It works like this: you brush twice daily for four weeks, and it removes 10 years of yellow stains. So much easier than making a whitening appointment I don’t have time for!