“Some days, leaving the house with a new baby felt impossible. But it got so much better.”

Keen to make the most of the last of summer with your friends and family close by? But perhaps you’re a new parent and suddenly summertime doesn’t seem as easy, or fun as it once did? I’ve been there.

Some days, leaving the house with a new baby felt impossible. By the time we had packed up all the necessary ‘stuff’, my boy would be ready to feed again, or nap again, or there’d be some other kind of situation requiring our attention (nappy explosion anyone?).

Sometimes I felt so torn between wanting to maintain the social lifestyle I had loved pre-baby, or instead throw my hands up in the air and pop it in the too-hard basket (not to be confused with the overflowing washing basket – that’s another story).

What I didn’t realise was that I could find a happy medium, with my child along for the ride. Here are some of my tried and tested tips for enjoying spending time with your friends and your baby, and importantly, how to carve out some time for yourself too.

Let visitors hold or play with your baby.

How many times have you made a tea or coffee and watched it go cold as you try to do everything? You don’t need to entertain your guests. Remember, they’re there to see you and your kid, not to be waited on hand and foot.

Let grandparents help – they love it!

And remember, they had this parenting gig once too. If you’re lucky enough to have them close by, use their offers of help to allow you to find a moment for yourself – to take a short walk, or do something that nurtures you. I often took this opportunity to have a nap and recharge. Parenthood is full of challenges, but a nurtured, happy mama is a better mama and role model for her kids.

Meet at locations that suit your family’s lifestyle.

This has always helped me to be more present and engaged and actually enjoy the social experience. Our go-tos for playdates have been parks, child-friendly venues such as the zoo or museum, and larger, casual cafes.

Entertain friends at home.

So many of our friends now also have children, which makes understanding each other's lifestyles much simpler. Many of them are younger than ours though, so we're often low on age-appropriate toys.