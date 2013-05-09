A happy ending for Disney's toughest Princess?

By MAMAMIA TEAM

UPDATE: It looks like Disney have listened to the backlash surrounding their ‘subtle’ makeover of Brave character Merida. The new and ‘improved’ version has quietly been removed from their website.

More than 114, 000 people signed the Change.org petition we linked to in this post below, urging Disney to rethink the GHD-style curls and cinched-in waist that they had given Merida before crowning her an ‘official’ Disney Princess.

It also helped that the Oscar-winning creator of Brave weighed in with these comments:

There is an irresponsibility to this decision that is appalling for women and young girls… I think it’s atrocious what they have done to Merida… Merida was created to break that mold — to give young girls a better, stronger role model, a more attainable role model, something of substance, not just a pretty face that waits around for romance.

Aside from removing the new version from their website, Disney hasn’t commented. But a live-action ‘coronation’ took place on the weekend, and Merida still looked suspiciously like the new version:

Here’s hoping the original Merida wins in the end.

…

Disney has decided to give one of its female heroines a makeover.

And it sucks.