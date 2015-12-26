When it comes to wedding gifts, the trend continues towards the unique and personalised.

So we’re not hugely surprised that an emerging gift idea for brides is to give them an email address in their new married name, according to Mic.com.

You could give your soon-to-be-wed buddy the new email address written in calligraphy, on beautiful paper, with her own questionable adorable password too (such as TrueLove4eva). Wrap it up with a box and ribbon, and boom! You’re done.

It's certainly easier and much more useful than trying to hand-sew a quilt made from Instagram photos of the happy couple printed onto antique fabrics. Plus, email addresses don't cost a thing — something you can't say for many other bridal shower gifts. However, we're not sure the couple will appreciate this in their wishing well.

Obviously, this isn't an option for women who opt to keep their own surnames. However on the whole, women in Australia and the US are continuing to take their husband’s after marriage.