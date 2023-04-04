'I need them in every colour.' 17 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

With the sales recently on and the seasons changing, the Mamamia team have been busy shopping.

And because we're not about gatekeeping, we've been sharing our fashion finds with each other and we want you to be across them too.

From the puffer jacket we're all obsessed with, to the work pants our lifestyle writer wants in every colour, here are our latest purchases - and why we rate them all.

Love shopping too? Listen to the latest episode of What Are You Wearing?, Mamamia's weekly fashion podcast. Post continues after audio.





Image: Seed Heritage.

"A few weeks ago, when at the airport flying for work, my pants split. Yep. I ran into Seed and prayed there would be some that suited me, and these fit like a glove. Professional-looking with the pleats, comfortable with the elastic waistband at the back, and cropped – the perfect length on me. I hope they make them in more colours because I will buy them all." - Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.