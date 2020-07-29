"This stuff is why I no longer wear foundation." 15 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

From high-end goodies to brilliant budget buys, we need to talk about the many new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products we are loving sick right now.

Here you’ll find reviews of the most exciting beauty products that launched in July, as well as the cult products we’ve fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

Before we begin here's how you self care according to your horoscope. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

"After a slightly dodgy eyebrow wax, I have been loving this Flower product to fill in the sparse areas of my brows. At first the colour didn't seem like a match, but it dries down and blends in really well, adding definition where I need it." - Simone Masci, Sales Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"While this scrub isn't a recent discovery of mine, I did start using it again this month. And I was instantly reminded why I love it so damn much. It has really fine granules (ocean friendly granules) that gently buff away every dead skin cell and leave my skin feeling unbelievably smooth. Oh, and my boyfriend is obsessed with it." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.