Never say THIS to a mum of twins

Bonnie gives us a glimpse into a difficult day raising twins.

I’m not sure where to begin with this – possibly in reflection, looking back on the day. We’re all up early as Hame prepares for work, searching for clean clothes, getting ready for what’s ahead of us. By 9am, both babies are tearing at me, wanting to be cuddled. Breakfast was thrown on the floor. Nothing eaten. They’ve got colds and feel miserable. They need comforting but I can only hold one of them at a time. At this point Inca is the more insistent and so she’s swept up in my arms. Pax screams and takes one of his toys and hits her hard across the head. ‘Cuddle!’ He screams as she wails. Later, I hold him as he sobs, Inca now angry on the floor. I try holding them both but my arms break beneath the weight. Inca scrambles, sees his foot and bites down hard. ‘Mummy, cuddle!’ Tears.

At one point, I find myself pleading with them. I need to get dressed so that we can go into town but can’t get past either of them. When we finally make it, it’s 11 and they’re exhausted. Bundled up in the stroller, they fall asleep.

I see friends but rush past saying, ‘I can’t stop, I’m sorry. I’ve just got to get some stuff done while they’re okay.’ Before I even make it to the end of the strip, Pax has vomited over both of them, the stroller and the footpath, still in view of my friends who rush over to help. We haven’t done the shopping, we haven’t paid the bills. We’ve run out of wipes.

An hour later, going home, there’s a tantrum. Inca wants to walk but I won’t let her. People stare. This child is writhing and weeping. I feel like a terrible mother. I want to disappear. ‘We just need to get home!’ I whimper, begging. When we do, Pax throws up again.