The $2.99 cult cleansing bar the internet is currently obsessed with again.

When it comes to beauty products that have achieved cult status, there are the usual pretty suspects that immediately spring to mind. Nars blush in ‘Orgasm’. Chanel No. 5. Maybelline Great Lash Mascara. You get the idea.

A plain, fragrance-free cake of soap? It might sound like the ugly duckling of the beauty world, sure, but Neutrogena’s Hypoallergenic Cleansing Bar has earned its cult status fair and square.

After constantly hearing about this transparent, golden bar of soap’s magical ability to remove even the toughest of makeup from beauty bloggers and in forums and groups across the interwebs, I decided I needed to give it a shot.

After a day wearing a full face of makeup, I skipped my usual first cleanse with micellar water (I’m a double cleanse kind of girl) and just lathered up my face with the soap. Sceptical, I rinsed my mug and looked in the mirror. Aside from a little eye makeup residue, my face felt completely, down-to-my-very-pores clean. Definitely no need for a second cleanse. Not bad.

While my face did feel a little tight and squeaky immediately afterwards, I was pleasantly surprised by the fact that, despite this, my skin didn’t feel stripped of all its moisture. Its formula (that’s remained the same for decades, FYI) is as simple and effective as its straight-up packaging.

A post shared by Neutrogena (@neutrogena) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

The hero ingredient? It’s glycerin, a hardworking humectant (AKA, a clever ingredient that restores hydration to your skin).