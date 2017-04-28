"Hate Girlboss all you want, we need more shows like this on our TVs."

It’s been one week since Netflix dropped its latest highly anticipated series, Girlboss, but already the hate mail and scathing reviews are coming in hard and fast.

In case you missed it, the 13-part show is loosely based (“real loose” according to the show’s opening) around the rags to riches story of Sophia Amoruso, a fashion mogul and author, who in her 20s launched Nasty Gal, a vintage eBay business that would eventually go on to become a multi-million dollar fashion empire.

And for the most part, Girlboss shows a woman in her 20s attempting to find her place in the world and pissing off everyone around her in the process.

It's a bit cliché, appears a little contrived, and the acting is - at times - cringeworthy. It shouldn't sound like a new story, but it is.

On paper, Sophia is one of the most unlikable TV characters ever created. She's rude, flighty, antagonistic, narcissistic, a know-it-all and more often than not, is completely uncaring towards the feelings of those who love her the most.

Naturally, viewers hate her.

She's not a character we would want to be friends with, work for or date in real life. We hate the way she treats her dad and boyfriend and best friend. The relentless "you just don't get my art, man"- type spiels are the stuff of our socialising nightmares. But that doesn't mean we should shun her character from our televisions. Because for every Sophia, there are a dozen one-dimensional nice girl characters that we've seen portrayed over and over and over again.