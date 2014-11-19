50 million subscribers worldwide. And it's headed to your living room next year.

Netflix has confirmed that the service will be available in Australia and New Zealand next year.
WHAT IS IT?: Netflix is an online-streaming service that provides A LOT of movies and television series for a monthly fee. It has new release movies and new episodes of current series, as well as a huge catalogue of old classics.
Until now, it was only available in USA and South America, and parts of Europe. It reached 50 million subscribers globally this year. And as of March next year, we will be able to access it down under.
They even made a ‘down under’ joke in their announcement.
http://t.co/8kKEzEtyq8 ɹǝpu∩uʍoᗡxıןɟʇǝN# uǝɥʇ ןıʇu∩ ¡ZN & sn∀ ɥɔɹɐW uı noʎ ǝǝS
— Netflix US (@netflix) November 18, 2014