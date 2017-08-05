I’m sorry to frighten you but… but it’s August.

None of us remember June or July but according to the calendar they took place.

The good news is it’s cold and all any of us want to do it sit at home in front of the heater and watch Netflix with a dog curled up on our lap.

Here are the TV shows and movies dropping on Netflix this August. ENJOY.

Marvel’s The Defenders

This limited series follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) all of whom have had roles in their own individual series. The four superheroes have one common goal, which is to save New York City. Although they are all burdened with their own personal challenges, they discover that they are much stronger when they work together. They are attempting to defeat the enemy, The Hand.

The series will comprise of eight episodes.

Drops 18th of August.

Atypical

Atypical is a dark comedy developed by Netflix, which follows the life of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old who is on the autism spectrum. The series deals with the question of: what does it mean to be 'normal'? Sam is in search of independence and romantic love, while his family deals with changes and complications in their own lives.

The series will comprise of eight episodes.

Drops 11th of August.