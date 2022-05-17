Exactly what your netball position says about your personality.

Some people swear by star signs as a indication of their personality. Others put their faith in the more rigorous Myers-Briggs test.

But if you want a fail-proof blueprint for what a person is really like, just pay close attention to the bib they snatch from the pile before a netball game. Really.

So, what does your favoured position reveal about your disposition? We consulted the past and present netballers of the Mamamia office, as well as two Super Netball players - Kate Eddy (WD, GD, GK) and Hannah Mundy (C, WA, WD) from the Melbourne Vixens - to find out.

Let's get into it.

Centre

The big C is, well, central to any good netball team, and it’s a role that speaks of many personality traits. To start with, Centres are micro-managers - during a game they’re working with every member of the team to find solutions and keep things moving. They have a finger in every pie.

They also know everything about everyone, and are always on the go. If Centres were a coffee they’d totally be a short black.

According to Kate and Hannah, Kris Jenner is your classic C - controlling everything.

Hannah Mundy as centre for the Melbourne Vixens. Image: Supplied.