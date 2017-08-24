The truth about Saturday morning netball.

The #TeamGirls research also compared the daily activity of a 5-8 year old girl (1 hour and 43 minutes) to a 15 year old (30 minutes). Hot tip: for more fascinating facts about sport, girls and confidence, check out the #TeamGirls website and their amazing podcast with Taryn Brumfitt, founder of the Body Image Movement.

So, with my daughters' netball, it might be a long day driving from game to game and we do tend to lose an inordinate number of water bottles, but I wouldn't have it any other way because netball is giving me and the girls much more than a winter tan, chapped lips and an afternoon sugar rush. It's a teacher. The kind but firm kind.

Look at the lessons the four of us learnt just last Saturday.

My 12-year-old had a particularly hard game. She's a GA and her GD was on her like a rash. Neither of them stopped trying the whole game. They were red and sweating, they hurt fingers, they intercepted and blocked, deflected, rebounded and scored. I could see my daughter was getting frustrated, she's fast and usually finds space, but this morning on the netball court she was finding everything more difficult. At the end of the game I watched them shake hands and smile at each other and start talking. I couldn't help but ask my daughter what they said.

"She said I was a great GA and a great shooter. I told her I thought she was the best GD I'd ever played."

Lesson learned: You're allowed to play hard in life (something girls particularly need to hear). But don't confuse playing hard with playing mean. When girls support each other - on and off the court - magic happens. Life is richer, better and happier.

My 15-year-old daughter is a GS and she didn't shoot so well in her games the week before. During the week she quietly went into the backyard and practised. She didn't want to let her team down. On Saturday afternoon she was a dead-eye. The dads from the other team started to groan when she caught the ball in the circle. I loved hearing that groan.

Lesson learned: There comes a time in life when you have to put in extra effort to get what you want. You have to sacrifice what you want right now (perhaps watching Shawn Mendes interviews on YouTube - just saying), to perhaps get something later. There are a few lessons learned here. There's the old short-term loss for long-term gain lesson. Plus the practise lesson. Practise, practise, practise will reap rewards. Natural ability will only get you so far in life. And finally there's the quiet lesson about goal setting. The only way you can achieve that goal is by working hard. No-one else can do it but you, and when you do shoot better or speak French or play Schubert on the violin, something wonderful happens (as well as the skill you now have in your top pocket): a girl gains confidence.