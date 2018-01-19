The couple who got married after meeting on Neopets as kids is the love story we all need.

The early noughties were the years in which I decided that I no longer needed to go outside to be entertained.

Along with my prized possession of the Barbie Pet Rescue CD-ROM, I also had a grand total of three Neopets accounts which kept me occupied for hours (in between using Microsoft Encarta to complete all my school assignments, of course).

But these years were much more productive for my fellow Neopets lovers Kristin Andrews-Karr and Michael Andrews-Karr, who started a friendship that would lead them down the past of true love.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Kristin revealed she and Michael met after they both joined the Neopets role-playing guild ‘Evil Jellies’, where players could take on the roles of either ‘good guys’ or ‘bad guys’.

Kristin, then just 12 years old, was on team 'good'. Michael, who went by the name 'Evil Doctor' and who was just 10, wanted to be 'bad'. It was a match made in heaven.

Soon, Kristin and Michael were logging on to "playfight" and "talk stupid drama" with each other every day via Neopets' communication system, Neomail.

Still young children, the two didn't even know each other's real names, communicating only with their online personas.