The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday December 10.

Brisbane nurse accused of raping 21 women.

A Queensland nurse who allegedly drugged women he met on dating sites before sexually assaulting them is set to face court charged with raping 21 women.

Police have continued their investigations since the 30-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in a Brisbane court on 10 charges in August.

Police appealed at the time for anyone with information to come forward, saying video depicting other women was found on a phone at the man's Brisbane city apartment.

He is due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday on a further 135 charges involving 31 victims of alleged sexual assault across southeast Queensland dating back to 2016.

The charges include 46 counts of rape allegedly involving 21 women, 38 counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy, 14 counts of stupefying in order to commit an offence and seven counts of unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

The man is also facing charges relating to computer hacking, distributing intimate images, impersonation and stalking.

The alleged offences occurred in Bethania, Springwood and Brisbane CBD between 2016 and 2020.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



Alleged neo-Nazi facing terror charges in NSW.

A NSW man espousing neo-Nazi and other right-wing extremist views has been arrested after allegedly encouraging a mass casualty terrorist attack.

The 18-year-old was arrested at a home in Albury on Wednesday and is expected to be charged with advocating terrorism and urging violence against members or groups.

"The male who we've arrested has an extremist right-wing ideology and is focused on neo-Nazi, white supremacist and anti-Semitic material," AFP Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee told reporters on Wednesday.