The mother-of four is now stranded without a passport.

A former Neighbours star has regained custody of her son from her estranged partner in a dramatic recovery.

The 41-year old actress has been embroiled in a custody dispute with her former partner, musician businessman Ashley Crick.

Eliza Szonert had travelled to Kuala Lumpur with her son last week to visit Mr Crick who works there as an executive with iflix, a video streaming platform similar to Netflix.

The couple broke up over three years ago.

Ms Szonert, as well-known actress, played Lou Carpenter’s step-daughter Danni Stark in Neighbours also appeared in Underbelly and the Australian movie, The Dish. She has four children.

Fairfax Media reported yesterday that after a disagreement a week ago with Mr Crick, Ms Szonert was been told to get out of his apartment, her former partner keeping her passport and her son.

Kay Szonert, Eliza’s mother said Ms Szonert had sought her son’s return but had not seen the little boy for over a week.

The Australian embassy had attempted to intervene to obtain her passport but could not become involved in the custody issue because of legal issues with regard to Malaysia. Malaysia is not a signatory to the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

Yesterday Ms Szonert, accompanied by bodyguards from an Australian child recovery agency, retrieved her son from a restaurant in the Malaysian capital’s Mid Valley Mega Mall.

Video footage released from the agency shows a nervous Ms Szonert walking in accompanied by two large men.

When they finally reach the table of Mr Crick and the little boy the men engage Crick while Ms Szonert walks around and picks up her son and walks away.

In a second video taken shortly after in a car Ms Szonert and her son appear happily reunited. She says that she is “feeling adrenaline and relieved – I’m crying.”