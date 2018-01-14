7 of the most ridiculous storylines that have ever happened on Neighbours.

Ramsay St is, without a doubt, the most action-packed cul-de-sac in the history of human civilisation.

There are only three things I know for sure in this world and they are: Susan and Karl Kennedy are the most iconic on again/off again couple on Australian TV, Toadfish is an underrated sex symbol and neighbours do become good friends if you don’t run off with their wife and/or blow up their longstanding cafe.

To help you pass the time before Neighbours returns to our screens, here are the most ridiculous, and utterly hilarious, things that have ever happened on that lil’ cul-de-sac:

That time Susan Kennedy slipped on some milk and got amnesia.

Oh, this was a goodie.

Remember that time Susan Kennedy slipped on some milk on the kitchen floor and forgot the last 30 years of her life?

Poor old Susie woke up thinking she was still 16 and wondering why she married Karl (HINT: it was his mad guitar skills, Suse).

When her memory finally did start flooding back, the first thing she remembered was Karl getting it on with his secretary.

Yeah. Good times.

That time Toadfish just decided to drive his new wife off a cliff.

Well, this was equal parts heartbreaking and… ridiculous.

Just after they tied the knot, Toadfish accidentally drove his wife, Dee Bliss, off a cliff.

He survived and she mysteriously disappeared so she could pop back up in series a good 15 years later.

It was all very tragic, but also, since when do newlyweds drive themselves home from their weddings?

That time Harold Bishop returned from the dead.

Oh Hazza, this is weird.

In Neighbours’ 745744th season Harold and Madge decided to go for a walk near the coast.

Of course, Harold mysteriously disappeared during that walk, because Neighbours.

Five years later, Helen Daniels found him working in a Salvation Army store and calling himself Ted.