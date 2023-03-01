5 years after the strawberry crisis, a Perth woman has found a needle in her garlic bread.

A woman in Perth reportedly found a 4cm needle in a loaf of garlic bread she purchased from Woolworths.

The woman, identified only as Janelle, told Perth Now her partner cracked his tooth on the needle inside the loaf of La Famiglia garlic bread, which she bought two weeks ago from Woolworths at the Stirling Central shopping centre in the city's north.

Janelle said she only noticed the needle after the bread was cooked and later reached out to the publication after a lack of action from Woolworths and Goodman Fielder, the manufacturer of La Famiglia garlic bread.

"Nothing has been done — no recall, no callback, no nothing," she told the publication.

"My partner bit down on this and cracked his tooth, not to mention this could kill someone if they swallowed it."

Janelle claimed Goodman Fielder offered her a $10 Woolworths voucher as compensation, which she said was "absolutely shocking customer service".

In a statement to news.com.au, Goodman Fielder said they were treating the incident very seriously but that they were "not aware of any other incidents of this nature".

Woolworths told the publication they understand the situation "would have been very concerning for the customer" and they would be happy to follow up again with the customer.