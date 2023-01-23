Devon Werkheiser was the teen star of a Nickelodeon show. By 25, he'd 'run out of money'.

For a certain generation of Nickelodeon viewers, Devon Werkheiser is an icon.

The 31-year-old was the title character in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, a comedy that ran from 2004 until 2007 about Ned, a middle schooler who establishes a 'survival guide' for himself and his classmates to make it through the typical struggles of tweendom.

For three years, between the ages of 12 and 15, Werkheiser spent half a year in Los Angeles filming, and half a year in Georgia where he was from.

As you might expect, he was having the time of his life: the show itself was comedic, plus his role opened up a whole new world of stardom among teenagers.

In an as-told-to essay for Business Insider, Werkheiser said it felt like it would last forever.

But then the show ended, a new series following Ned during high school was passed on, and the teen realised that a long-term acting career would not be as easy as he thought.

He found an acting coach and took classes, and he pushed and pushed for serious roles, but nothing really took off like it had for him as a 12-year-old.

After Neds, Werkheiser led a Nickelodeon movie called Shredderman Rules, starred in a few horror films and did voice work. In 2011, he had a recurring role in Greek and the following year he starred in an episode of Criminal Minds. In 2016, he appeared in an episode of 2 Broke Girls.

But by 25, the money he'd earned and lived off since that early fame ran out, and he decided it was time to get a 9-to-5 job.

"I was never ridiculous with my money, but I would eat out or go on trips when I wanted to. I'd always be living on my savings until the next job came and refilled it, then I'd live on my savings some more," he said.

"Over the years, supporting-role jobs started paying less in the industry, and at the same time I was booking less and less. The only thing I knew to do was to go get some hourly job and start working my way out of my situation. I got a 9-to-5 for the first time in my life.