The official list of the naughtiest and nicest baby names.

No need to decide if your kids have been naughty or nice when Christmas rolls around because the work has already been done for you.

School Stickers, a company who produce a number of products in order to reward good behaviour at school have surveyed 70,000 students nationwide in the UK.

Using the data they have developed a list of the top 10 'naughty' and 'nice' names for each gender.

Neil Hodges, managing director of School Stickers said, 'Our annual 'Santa's Naughty and Nice list' is just a bit of fun and not meant to be taken seriously. There are many children called Leah and Joseph who are perfect little angels, just as there are many called Harry and Anna who Santa is watching!"

But we have to admit, looking at the list is quite fun:

Nicest girls.

  1. Anna
  2. Courtney
  3. Millie
  4. Miah
  5. Grace
  6. Bethany
  7. Lily
  8. Ella
  9. Ellie
  10. Laura

Nicest boys.

  1. Harry
  2. Ryan
  3. Ethan
  4. Lewis
  5. Ben
  6. Adam
  7. Nathan
  8. Oliver
  9. Dylan
  10. Benjamin

Naughtiest girls.

  1. Leah
  2. Eleanor
  3. Jasmine
  4. Abigail
  5. Olivia
  6. Holly
  7. Georgia
  8. Chloe
  9. Amelia
  10. Shannon

Naughtiest boys.

  1. Joseph
  2. James
  3. Joshua
  4. Luke
  5. Samuel
  6. Matthew
  7. Daniel
  8. Mohammed
  9. Owen
  10. George

Is your child's name on the list?

