Sisters Kate and Chloe grew up in the Queensland outback. They are both teachers by day, who at night run a successful fashion label that uses bold authentic prints and natural fabrics.

What is Jericho Road Clothing?

Jericho Road Clothing is a Brisbane-based fashion label. Our designs are available through our online store and select Australian stockists.

The purpose of Jericho Road Clothing came after we saw a gap in the market for classic design dresses with bold prints, using natural fabrics. We had the idea for years but it was only when we focused on a business around dresses we felt weren’t out there, that the idea came to fruition.

Kate and Chloe. Image via Instagram.

What were you doing before you went into business together?

We were both teachers by trade and worked with children as nannies. We have always had an entrepreneurial background with small side businesses alongside our day jobs, so we always wanted to take on a small business.

What made you want to start your own business?

We wanted to create clothes we love.

How did you come up with the name?