Deb Knight’s journey to motherhood never went to plan.

The journalist and mother-of-three was shocked when she needed to do IVF. And she was shocked, many years later, when she didn’t.

But it was her IVF experience that was hardest.

“I kind of think I was a different person then.”

“I look back at myself then and I think I was such a sad person. I was deeply quite distressed about the road my life might take. Quite different to what I’d envisaged. I was a very different person then and I put a lot of that and those experiences into a compartment.”

Deb in more recent times:

Deb was in the midst of a two-and-a-half-year battle to conceive her first son, Darcy. Throughout the 12 rounds of IVF, Deb still had to live her ‘normal’ life and turn up to work.

“It was hard because at that stage I was presenting the ‘5pm News’ in Sydney for Channel 10, their flagship bulletin … I had to have my stuff together. I had to be organised and professional.”