Nathan Carman was hailed as a hero after surviving 5 days at sea. But was it all a lie?

After a week of floating in a life raft at sea, Nathan Carman spotted a freight ship.

The ship’s crew rescued him and he boarded the vessel, soaking wet and 160 kilometres from where his boat Chicken Pox sank.

He ate his first hot meal in days and as crew members gathered to hear his story, he expressed concern about his mother.

Nathan and Linda Carman had set off the coast of Long Island, heading for Martha’s Vineyard, a small island in the Atlantic Ocean not far from Cape Cod, but their boat started taking on water and quickly sank.

Nathan told authorities he made it onto a life raft but when he turned around, he couldn't see his mother.

From the freighter, Nathan asked the US Coast Guard if they had found her. They hadn't, and nearly three years on from that conversation, Linda's body has still not been found. She is presumed dead.

In the years that have followed, Nathan's story has gone from one of survival to a much darker, more complicated tale.

Linda's three sisters, as well as the company that insured Nathan’s boat Chicken Pox, have cast doubts over his story, alleging he purposely tampered with the boat, causing it to sink with his mother onboard.

And that's not all: His aunts alleged Nathan killed not only her, but his millionaire grandfather John Chakalos too.