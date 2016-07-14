Natasha Oakley spends a good portion of her life in bikini, in fact, she’s made a living out of it as a blogger and designer.
Last week a journalist offered “a close inspection” of the photos on her Instagram account, comparing them to a series of untouched paparazzi snaps and accusing the 24-year-old of masking her “cellulite thighs” “the art of angles and, perhaps, airbrushing through the use of flattering filters.”
Oakley has called out Danielle Gusmarol, who wrote the piece for the Daily Mail, for her “hurtful and insensitive words”, which she described as “very uninspiring and negative”.
“The fact that woman made it her career to put others down sickens me and any other woman who has ever commented something bad on another woman’s photo, put someone down for there physical appearance or bullied someone for something natural, should be ashamed of themselves,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
“I for one love my body, I work hard, I live a healthy lifestyle and proud of what I see in these photos. All women should feel this way and should feel free and happy within their own lives, not as if they constantly have to be living up to other people’s standards or society’s idea of ‘beauty’.”
She then went on to point out that her most “beautiful” memories have been nothing to do with her physical appearance, “they have been with my family, my best friends, my boyfriend, laughing, working hard or even crying.”
Firstly I just want to personally say thank you to this grounded and amazing woman, @gratitude_project, for making my morning this morning with your kind and supportive words. Secondly, you guys know I don’t usually use my social media to personally call people out but I would like to make Danielle Gusmaroli answerable for her hurtful and insensitive words. Danielle who works for @dailymailau decided to write an entire article based on finding horrible paparazzi photos of me with cellulite and putting me down about my figure. She is now in my mind an exact representation of what is wrong in the world and what a woman should never aspire to be. @gratitude_project couldn’t have said it better “can’t we support each other, celebrate each other and come from love?”. The fact that woman made it her career to put others down sickens me and any other woman who has ever commented something bad on another woman’s photo, put someone down for there physical appearance or bullied someone for something natural, should be ashamed of themselves. I for one love my body, I work hard, I live a healthy lifestyle and proud of what I see in these photos. All women should feel this way and should feel free and happy within their own lives, not as if they constantly have to be living up to other people’s standards or society’s idea of “beauty”. All of my most “beautiful” memories have been nothing to do with physical appearance, they have been with my family, my best friends, my boyfriend, laughing, working hard or even crying. Danielle, this is a shameful day for you and I hope you and others can realize that your contribution to this world is very uninspiring and negative. Oh, and thank you for also choosing to bully my best friend @devinbrugman in the end, as if I was enough for you.
Oakley attached her comments to another post by the The Gratitude Project, a blog run by a female health and happiness coach Angela Simson.
I’m not one to rant (or maybe I totally am) but seeing this article on my phone tonight has made me feel ashamed of our society… Here is @tashoakley – a freaking gorgeous model, incredible business woman and someone I would happily look up to and she’s being picked apart for her ‘cellulite’ and for taking photos that flatter her shape? I know that there are bigger issues in the world but can we not passive aggressively pick on each other and call it news? Can’t we support each other, celebrate each other and just COME FROM LOVE? This girl promotes a healthy lifestyle, eating well and working out. Her body is TO DIE FOR with or without a filter. But the article is laced with compliments as if to make up for the fact that they are having a dig at her for not being perfect.. Not cool @dailymailau ???????? You can do better than this. A photo posted by Angela Simson (@gratitude_project) on Jul 13, 2016 at 3:25am PDT