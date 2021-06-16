This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

On June 25, 2017, a woman called Natasha Beth Darcy was standing on the sideline of a rugby game.

Just before she used the camera on her phone to film the match, she had a query to type into google.

“How to commit murder.”

Around the same time, she had another question: "Can police see websites you visit?"

About five weeks later, on August 2, 2017, Darcy rang triple zero at 2am. She explained she had found her partner of three years, sheep farmer Mathew Dunbar, unresponsive in bed.

In a bizarre coincidence, one of the first responders to the scene was Darcy’s ex-husband, Colin Crossman, who worked as a paramedic.

On June 25, 2017, Darcy googled 'how to commit murder'. Image: Facebook.

In 2009, Darcy struck Mr Crossman on the head with a hammer as he slept and days later sedated him, before burning down their house as he slept.

Darcy served time in jail for the crime.

Less than a decade later, her estranged husband was trying to save her new partner’s life.