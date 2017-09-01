Our favourite 90s hit Natalie Imbruglia's 'Torn' is a big, fat lie. And no, we're not okay.

I’m all out of faith

This is how I feel, I’m cold and I am shamed

Lying naked on the floor…

Well, we MAY AS WELL BE.

In yet another hit for Millennials (only last week, we were told The Lion King’s Mufasa and Scar weren’t really brothers), we are now learning the 1997 Natalie Imbruglia hit Torn is actually a cover.

Yes, take a seat. Sip some water. WILL THE DECEPTION EVER END?

All those middle-school discos and slumber parties and talent shows performed to the backdrop of what-you-thought-was-authentic-Imbruglia will never be remembered with the same fondness.

It’s brutal, I know.

When you find out Natalie Imbruglia’s Torn is a cover. Currently reassessing the 90’s… pic.twitter.com/tm4uQxrhb2 — Alex CR (@alex_cr) August 28, 2017

Torn it seems, was originally recored in 1993 in Danish by a singer called Lis Sørensen. Two years later it was picked up by American rock band Ednaswap and again in 1996 by American-Norwegian singer Trine Rein.

Imbruglia was fourth-in-but-certainly-best-dressed. Her cover topped charts around the world and reached number two on the ARIA Singles Chart.

Perhaps you already knew this, and were merciful enough to let the rest of us live in sweet, blissful ignorance.

Perhaps you don’t understand the significance – maybe you weren’t lucky enough to grow up with Torn on your discman and, for that, I am sorry.

If you didn’t know this, and you were lucky enough to dance to Torn in your seventh grade graduation, my deepest condolences.

Just know, we’re all in this together: