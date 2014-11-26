Natalie Imbruglia talks about skincare and the perfect Sunday morning.

By LISA ALMOND

When imaging a perfect Sunday morning, there are so many things that come to mind.

But for Natalie Imbruglia, the first thing that came to mind was a lovely sleep in.

Busy with her new skincare range, Iluka, it’s completely understandable that she takes some time on a Sunday to catch up on missed slumber.

Once she wakes on her perfect Sunday morning, breakfast is the first thing on her mind.

“Of course a delicious full breakfast. With eggs. Scrambled eggs and avocado and maybe a bit of bacon. And ideally someone is making the breakfast for me.”

She described a relaxing Sunday morning in detail, and picked her gorgeous Maltese-cross rescue dog and a bunch of mates as the ultimate Sunday morning companions.

When asked her favourite Sunday breakfast location, she chose the classy Portobello Markets which are near her home in London as her go-to brunch location.

It sounds charming.

And there was one thing that made her Sunday morning complete:

“Coffee. I can’t have a perfect Sunday morning without coffee,” she said.

As a serious coffee connoisseur, Natalie prefers a black coffee, but only when it is made on a quality coffee machine. If in doubt, a cappuccino is her coffee of choice.

Sunday mornings for Natalie also mean some quality time for rejuvenation. Her new Iluka skincare range offers the perfect products to help her relax and wind down.