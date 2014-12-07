Newness Alert: Natalie Imbruglia is back with a skincare line.

Welcome to Newness Alert, our fortnightly wrap of the latest beauty products worth knowing about.

Iluka Anti-ageing Pure Rosehip Oil

Price: $29.99

On shelf: Now. Available at Priceline, click to buy here.

Natalie Imbruglia, singer of 1997’s epic balled Torn and possessor of excellent skin, has developed an anti-ageing skincare line that you need to know about. We’re loving, well, everything - but in particular the Pure Rosehip Oil.

This baby is a delicate and super natural oil that absorbs quickly into the skin and won’t make your skin feel greasy. Since it contains natural retinoic acid, which is a derivative of vitamin A, it can be used in the treatment of burned skin, stretch marks, scar tissue and photo-aged skin. (Read: or anyone with fine lines and wrinkles). It’s also free from animal testing, parabens, sulphates and other nasties. Nice one Nat.

Gwen Stefani for OPI Don’t Speak Pure 18K Gold Top Coat

Price: $29.95

On shelf: In selected Myer and David Jones stores nationally.

Trust Gwen Stefani to develop a 24-carat top coat. TRUST. The coolest mama out there has collaborated with OPI to create the nail polish we all want for Christmas. Well played Gwen.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye Concealer

Price: $24

On shelf: available at Sephora in Sydney or online here.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye concealer is not technically a new product, but it is new to the Australian market thanks to Sephora. This full coverage waterproof concealer has hydro-collagen, Vitamin C & K, but best of all won't sink into those pesky fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Personally, I cannot get enough of this stuff.

Is there a new product around that you can't get enough of lately?