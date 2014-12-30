beauty

Nat Bassingthwaighte has chopped off her hair.

Image: Instagram (@natbassingthwaighte)

Woah. What is going on here?

There’s only one day left of 2014, and yet the major celebrity haircuts are still rolling in thick and fast. We’re on the verge of whiplash now – yesterday it was Jess Hart; just this morning, it was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley; and now?

Now, Natalie Bassingthwaighte has bid adieu to her long hair, just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The popular TV host, singer and mum has followed in the footsteps of Lara Bingle, Sam Armytage and Emma Stone (to name just a few) by cutting her hair into a gorgeous choppy bob.

The 10 biggest celebrity hair transformations of 2014.

Naturally, 39-year-old Nat shared the first evidence of her new hair on Instagram, “2015 here I come! Thanks @deejparker and @di_spy @wieselmanntoorak for my fab new look!!”

And “fab” is exactly the right word for it. We hope Nat takes her fabulous new hair out on the town tomorrow night – a haircut like that can’t stay at home on the couch for New Year’s Eve now, can it?

If you’ve been left in any doubt that 2014 was the Year of the ‘Ob (we’re talking bobs, lobs and wobs), this one should finally convince you. Seriously… long hair is on a fast track to extinction at the rate we’re going.

Check out Nat’s new bob, and the other celebrity hair looks that have captivated (and, in some cases, bemused) us this year:

Great celebrity hair of 2014

Nat Bassingthwaighte
Zoe Foster Blake
Bella Heathcote
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Claire Holt
Jess Hart
Jessica Mauboy
Elizabeth Olsen
Sarah Wilson
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet
Freida Pinto
Katy Perry
Kate Middleton
Gwen Stefani
Sam Hair
Jessica Rowe is back to blonde
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.

Love this story ?  Follow us on Facebook 

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???