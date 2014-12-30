Nat Bassingthwaighte has chopped off her hair.

Image: Instagram (@natbassingthwaighte)

Woah. What is going on here?

There’s only one day left of 2014, and yet the major celebrity haircuts are still rolling in thick and fast. We’re on the verge of whiplash now – yesterday it was Jess Hart; just this morning, it was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley; and now?

Now, Natalie Bassingthwaighte has bid adieu to her long hair, just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The popular TV host, singer and mum has followed in the footsteps of Lara Bingle, Sam Armytage and Emma Stone (to name just a few) by cutting her hair into a gorgeous choppy bob.

The 10 biggest celebrity hair transformations of 2014.

Naturally, 39-year-old Nat shared the first evidence of her new hair on Instagram, “2015 here I come! Thanks @deejparker and @di_spy @wieselmanntoorak for my fab new look!!”

And “fab” is exactly the right word for it. We hope Nat takes her fabulous new hair out on the town tomorrow night – a haircut like that can’t stay at home on the couch for New Year’s Eve now, can it?

If you’ve been left in any doubt that 2014 was the Year of the ‘Ob (we’re talking bobs, lobs and wobs), this one should finally convince you. Seriously… long hair is on a fast track to extinction at the rate we’re going.

Check out Nat’s new bob, and the other celebrity hair looks that have captivated (and, in some cases, bemused) us this year:

Great celebrity hair of 2014

Nat Bassingthwaighte

Zoe Foster Blake

Bella Heathcote

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Claire Holt

Jess Hart

Jessica Mauboy

Elizabeth Olsen

Sarah Wilson

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet

Freida Pinto

Katy Perry

Kate Middleton

Gwen Stefani

Sam Hair

Jessica Rowe is back to blonde

Margot Robbie

Emma Lung

Alexa Chung

Myf Warhurst

Rashida Jones

Kate Upton

Jessica Alba Jessica Alba

Sarah Hyland

Julianne Hough

Lauren Conrad. Lauren Conrad's bob.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna. Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Zoe Foster Blake.

Hilary Swank.

Tammin Sursok.

Nicole Kidman.

Ellen Page.

Cara Delevingne.

Margot Robbie.

Lauren Conrad.

Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Lily Collins

Kim Kardashian.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Elle Fanning.

Julianne Hough.

Kaley Cuoco.

Alanis Morissette

Selena Gomez

Rita Ora.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Megan Fox.

Allison Williams.

Zosia Mamet.

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Chenoweth

Dianna Agron.

Lena Dunham.

Emma Stone.

Evangeline Lilly.

Leila McKinnon

January Jones

Rita Ora

Claudia Karvan

Sarah Harris

Julia Roberts

Kate Mara.

Rita Ora

Lena Dunham

Kelly Osbourne

Elle Fanning

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner

Alexa Chung.

Mandy Moore.

Mandy Moore

Tara Moss.

Tori Spelling

Megan Washington

Whitney Port

Jessica Rowe

Lucy Durack.

Kylie Gillies

Emma Roberts.

Jennifer Aniston

Emma Stone

Rumer Willis

Rita Ora

Kristen Stewart

Lara Bingle

Lily Cole

Mindy Kaling

Melissa McCarthy

Bar Refaeli

Iggy Azalea

Kaley Cuoco

Anna Kendrick

Nicky Minaj

Lady Gaga.

Anna Paquin.

Behati Prinsloo.

Love this story ? Follow us on Facebook