This note was pinned to her door. "You disgust me. Cover up"

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

You ready for this, because it is going to make you want to scream.

Scream obsecenties, slam your keyboard in fury and shake your fist towards the heavens (cause that’s what angry people do don’t they?)

Well shake both fists folks cause this one is a cracker.

A Queensland woman has received an anonymous letter from a neighbour asking her to “cover up” while she is gardening.

The unidentified woman from Avenell Heights near Bundaberg discovered the vile post-it note stuck to her front door.

The note, which was unsigned (Of course. Coward.) left the woman shocked.

She said she felt uncomfortable and horrified when she read the vicious body shaming words.

In sprawling handwriting it read, “I don’t appreciate fat people wearing bikinis/short shorts when watering. Please cover up or I will report you.”

It then says, “You disgust me. I didn’t move here for this. Also, cover up when walking your cat.”

The Bundaberg woman told the News Mail that at first the note made her ashamed – that she couldn’t do what she wanted in her own space.

But after an overwhelming show of social media support she now thinks “stuff it, why should I be afraid to run around in my bikinis when it’s hot.”

(We are right there with you girl.)

The majority of commenters on the News Mail Facebook site said that they supported the woman’s right to wear whatever she bloody well wanted in her own home OR when walking her cat.

And that the anti-cat people should be damned – if she wanted to walk her cat wearing a bikini then no nasty note should put her off.

“my god ! lucky she doesn’t live near me !! i water naked !” wrote one

“bullying at its finest, now people should see kids learn it from adults….” said another