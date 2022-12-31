'I was married to a narcissist for 26 years. Here's how I rebuilt my life after it ended.'

I thought I’d found my Richard Gere. He was six years my senior and had his life together. I was Julia Roberts. I was not a sex worker, but I was vulnerable like Vivian in Pretty Woman. A single mum with a three-year-old, making my way in the world all on my own.

As soon as we bought a house together, it then began. Emotional connection, affection, and freedom to access my money were all gone. If I did try to be affectionate or I needed a hug after a hard day, he would accuse me of being crazy. He convinced me that I was the problem. I spent years having recurring nightmares where he would leave me out of the blue. I’d be crushed, and he would be callous and cold. I went through years of therapy and antidepressants to cope with my downward spiralling life.

I tried to change myself in every way possible to get his approval. But no matter what I did, I was ignored and ridiculed. He would walk past me like I was a stranger. I was engulfed by shame. What was so wrong with me that my own husband was repelled by me?

It’s common for abusive or narcissistic people to be actors in the outside world. His persona was a loving, friendly man who would give his attention to others yet provoke reactions from me and control my environment. He dangled the carrot I could never reach. Promises of money, change and things getting better.

As my spirit died slowly, I asked for a divorce. He stared me in the eyes and threatened to bury our money to ensure I got nothing. He blocked me from accessing our bank accounts, and without a job, I felt I had no choice but to stay.