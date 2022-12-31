'I was married to a narcissist for 26 years. Here's how I rebuilt my life after it ended.'

Every day women across the world experience controlling relationships, feeling as paralysed as I did. “Why didn't you just leave?” is the most common question we are asked. My story reveals why it’s never that simple, but following the steps I finally took, we can find purpose and happiness waiting for us on the other side.
I didn’t realise he was narcissistic for most of my marriage. I didn’t even realise I was being abused. My husband didn’t yell at me or hit me. But I was restricted financially and socially.
My friend and family thought my husband was wonderful. He was successful in his career. In the beginning, I got roses every week. He gave me a credit card and bank account and soon proposed.
