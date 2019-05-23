Nara spent 3 months in prison for biting off her husband's tongue after months of abuse.

In 2016, Nara Walker married the love of her life, but their marriage wasn’t what she expected.

The Queensland artist, 28, says she spent months being raped, assaulted, and emotionally abused.

Her husband would give her a monthly allowance and would withhold money to punish her.

Here are the hidden numbers of domestic violence in Australia. Post continues after video.

The couple were living in Iceland in November 2017, in a flat with another man and woman, when the night took a turn.

Nara’s husband threw the man down the stairs, and when she interjected she says he redirected his violence towards her.

She was punched, kicked, had her ribs broken and vertebra sprained. Finally when he forced his tongue down her throat, Nara defended herself.

She bit down and ripped the tip of it off.

“I was crying and he kept yelling that I was his and calling me insults,” she told news.com.au.

The police were called and Nara was taken away.

“I was in shock from the whole situation, my body was in shock, my mind was in shock. When they found me I was crying on the stairs hiding,” she told the ABC.

“When they took me to jail I was in this state of disbelief that this was even happening.”