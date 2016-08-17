5 things all parents know about change time.

Meltdowns at the supermarket; conjunctivitis and resulting eye drop application; teething; nappy changes. If you’re a parent you know how great these can be and by ‘great’ I mean “they didn’t tell us about this in the pre-natal classes”. Whilst the former are infrequent events we didn’t RSVP to, the latter is almost like clockwork, except when it isn’t.

Parents-to-be: this is what we as parents all know about nappy changing – print this out and stick it just above the change table (and laminate it – see point 2)…

1. Always take more nappies than you think you’ll need.

Babies like to keep you on your toes, and by this I mean pooing in the shopping centre car park, ensuring you need to change them immediately, often times using angles unflattering to all (you; hunched over the back seat, undies displayed, them; spread eagle as you try to be very swift with the wipes). Thankfully, you can slide Huggies’ nappy-pants right up, and with re-sealable sides, you don’t have to worry about the little one wriggling out of it. Side note (and a tip from a neighbour): Huggies nappies are also fantastic at soaking up coffee and other spills in the car thanks to their Dry Touch absorbency layer – so keep some in your glove box too.

Maybe some air freshener too. Image: Giphy.

2. Nappy-free-time is great, in theory.

I think there is some advice out there that says let baby play naked for a few minutes each day so they can get to know their body. Not sure about other parents out there, but whenever my bub has had accidental nappy-free-time (i.e. he’s crawl-sprinted off mid-change, or I thought I had a nappy handy but didn’t) it’s always resulted in him taking the biggest wee ever on me, on himself, and often, somehow on our fabric couch. Even if he’s 5 metres away.

3. When the 360 rolls start, have something ‘naughty’ at the ready.

This was a tip I picked up from a girlfriend when change table WCW wrestling matches began. Something ‘naughty’ as a distraction (i.e. items you wouldn’t usually let them play with) such as mummy’s watch, phone, baby monitor screen or the like helps immensely, as do Huggies nappy-pants. Actually the latter can see the removal and replacement of a nappy so quickly (and when they’re standing) that they won’t miss one beat of the hokey pokey.