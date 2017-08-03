Before she was an Academy Award nominee and Hollywood star, Naomi Watts was starting her acting career in cult classics like Hey Dad..!, Home and Away and Brides of Christ.

Currently, the 48-year-old stars in the popular Netflix series Gypsy, and in Stan’s iconic reboot of Twin Peaks. But in the 90s, she had pigtails and looked a little something like this (she looked exactly like this):

HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN? In the last two decades, she's become one of the most successful Australian actors in Hollywood, having been nominated for an Oscar, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes for her work in films such as 21 Grams and The Impossible.

But... but... I remember watching Brides of Christ. How does someone go from a child to a fully grown mother-of-two in what seems like five minutes.

Hahahaha, no, it's fine. I'm fine.