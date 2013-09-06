FLUFF: Naomi Watts storms out of interview about Princess Diana.

Maybe Naomi was a little on edge about all the negative press she’s been getting since she agreed to play the People’s Princess. The royal family are refusing to acknowledge that the film exists, and Hasnat Kahn, the doctor whose relationship with Diana is the focus of the film, has slammed the whole thing as being ‘completely wrong’.

Once on the red carpet, Naomi took the opportunity to clarify what she meant when she said she can see dead people mentioned a few weeks ago that Diana had ‘given her permission’ to play her from beyond the grave, by saying it was really about ‘dreams’ and ‘energy’…

Well that definitely clears things up then.

Diana won’t be released here in Australia for another five weeks, so here’s the trailer to keep you going:

2. Scarlett Johansson‘s engagement ring might just be the most beautiful one we’ve ever seen. Click here for a close-up.

3. Angelina is here. We repeat: Angelina. Is. Here.

So, sometime early this morning Angelina Jolie snuck into the country. Cue Hysteria.

Someone on the plane with Angelina said she was ‘short, but beautiful.’ That’s all the official information we have so far. Make of it what you will.

The Hollywood megastar will be staying in Sydney to direct her new film, Unbroken, a historical drama set in WWII.

It’s not the first time Angelina has managed to fly down under undetected. Back in July, she made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it trip to Sydney.

But, this time she plans to stick around a little longer, bringing kids Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox, with plans to set up camp for 3 months.

There’s no word yet on whether Brad Pitt will be joining the group but the entire Jolie-Pitt clan Down Under at the same time will officially break the brain of every Aussie entertainment reporter. So maybe it’s safer for all involved if he keeps his distance…

4. Daniel Radcliffe gets … horny for his latest film role. See the shock pics from the supernatural flick here.

5. Karl Lagerfeld smeared Kim Kardashian’s face with jam. Nobody can tell if he’s taking the piss.

Not even the star herself knows if this was supposed to be a joke or not. But she did what she was told because KARL and because FASHION and because she’s a ‘serious’ star now who likes KARL and FASHION.

In a shoot for the CR Fashion Book (we’re assuming it’s a book about fashion, but we could be wrong), a 9-months-preggers Kim did all the crazy things photographer Karl asked her to, like wearing a gold grill and the aforementioned jam business.