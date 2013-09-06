FLUFF: Naomi Watts storms out of interview about Princess Diana.

1. Don’t piss off Naomi Watts…
That’s what one BBC reporter found out when he interviewed the star before the premiere of her new biopic Diana, and she stormed out when she didn’t like a question. Simon Mayo, being every inch the modern reporter, obviously tweeted about the incident immediately:
A first for me and @wittertainment as Naomi Watts walked out of an interview! She seemed a tad uncomfortable with the questions. Shame
— Simon Mayo (@simonmayo) September 3, 2013
Apparently, he doesn’t know what he did to upset ol’ Nomes either, as he replied with this when a fan asked him what happened:
@ShelaghFogarty the honest answer is I have no idea.You know my hectoring style is always a problem
— Simon Mayo (@simonmayo) September 3, 2013