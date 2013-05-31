1. Naomi Watts as Princess Diana: first official photo.

We’ve seen some grainy paparazzi shots of Naomi on set, but this week, we finally get to see an OFFICIAL photo. (The word OFFICIAL obviously makes all the difference.)

After a bidding war at the Canne Film Film Festival, the Princess Diana bio pic was eventually picked up by a distributor who didn’t waste a lot of time getting a still from the as-yet unnamed film out there. Take a look:

Scheduled to be released on September 5, the film will focus primarily on Diana’s relationship with Dr. Hasnat Khan. Watts has said in the past that: “I don’t look like her and I’m certainly not impersonating her. I’m hoping to catch the essence of her.”

So, do you reckon she’s done it?

3. Apparently Beyonce doesn’t look good enough in these photos.

Fashion chain H&M has learned a valuable lesson this week: Don’t mess with Queen Bey’s curves.

Beyonce recently modelled a line of bikinis for H&M (in which she looks fabulous by the way), but reports have emerged this week that apparently the head honchos at H&M didn’t think she looked fabulous enough. Yup, that’s right – they photoshopped out Beyonce’s famous curves.

And according to The New York Post, Beyonce and her ‘people’ (you know you’ve made it when you have ‘people’) were not happy. The photos you see above are the curvy originals, as B wouldn’t let the campaign go ahead if her booty was photoshopped out: “She’s a true diva and was furious that she had been given such a snubbing. Her people refused to give the pictures the green light so H&M were forced to use the originals.”

You know we have to say it: Her body too bootylicious for you H&M babe.

5. This is what it’s like at the Disney Princess auditions.

Yeah. There’s auditions. And they’re intense.

One girl in the US has written a fascinating account about what goes on behind the scenes when auditioning to be a Princess at Disney World.

Here’s a snippet of her speaking to another girl in the hours-long line up: