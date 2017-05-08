'I was treated more like a dog.' What it's really like to be a nanny for millionaires.

Life as an A-list nanny may sound glamorous, but one Russian-born nanny is spilling all her “horror stories” ahead of a tell-all book, Millionaire Nanny.

In an article for the New York Post, Elena Mincheva shared what it was really like to look after super-rich kids.

The 35-year-old told journalist Jane Ridley she worked in Chicago for a “perfect” family with an entrepreneur father and a former model mother.

Mincheva, who was new to the US, says she worked 16-hour days caring for three children – Isabella, 8, Cameron, 7, and four-year-old Jack*.

When she did clock off, she slept in the basement of the six-bedroom home.

“As the weeks went by, I was treated more like a dog than a nanny,” she told Ridley.

“Throughout my 16-hour day, I was constantly on my feet…I was cleaning, cooking, shopping, running errands or doing laundry. I had no breaks and was entitled to just one Sunday off every two weeks.”

The nanny said the wealthy parents “hardly spent any time” with their children and were “too busy or preoccupied to pay them attention”.

“The Lady’s solution to everything was to order stuff from Amazon, ” said Mincheva.

“There was a delivery of $300 worth of toys almost every day. It was usually Lego sets for the boys and countless dolls’ shoes for Isabella.”

