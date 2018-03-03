"Why is it so… quiet?" Inside the nanny murder trial that is gripping the world.

Marina Krim looked around the ballet studio. Her daughter, Lucia, aged six, wasn’t there, nor was her two-year-old son, Leo. The New Yorker had arranged with their nanny to meet them at 5:30 that afternoon. Krim called the woman, and texted. “Where’s Lulu?” “Donde estas?” “Where are you?”
No answer.
Clutching her middle daughter’s hand, Krim arrived home to her luxury Upper West side apartment to find the lights off, the rooms within silent. Marina checked with the building’s doorman, but he hadn’t seen her children leave. As the pair rushed from room to room, Krim noticed a crack of light beneath the bathroom door.
“I’m like, ‘Oh God, it’s so quiet in here, oh God. Why is it so … quiet?’” Krim told the New York Supreme court, according to TIME. “And I open the door … And I open the door, oh God!”
The two children's throats had been cut, their bodies placed in the bathtub. Lucia, or 'Lulu', had also suffered 20-30 stab wounds.
After seeing her children's bodies, Krim noticed her nanny, Yoselyn Ortega, sitting on the bathroom floor. The Dominican woman, covered in blood, locked eyes with her employer for a moment before she raised a knife and began stabbing herself. Marina scooped her four-year-old into her arms, and the pair fled the apartment, screaming.