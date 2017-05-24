For Kerrin, there was only ever one choice for flower girl: her 92yo Nanna.

Kerrin Walton and her partner Jim Parker were never planning a straight-laced, traditional wedding.

With the 28-year-old Melbourne woman’s brother serving as a ‘bridesman’, the couple chose to cherish their most important relationships over custom and convention.

So when it came time to choose a flower girl for Friday’s ceremony in the Dandenong Ranges, one very special person came to mind: Walton’s 92-year-old Nanna, Alison Walter.

Speaking to Mamamia from her Thai honeymoon, Walton recalls the moment the idea came to her.

"My husband (still getting used to calling him that!) and I were discussing our bridal party, we where trying to think of a special partner for my 1.5-year-old nephew," she said.

"I looked around the room and glanced at a photo of us and my Nanna and thought that would be so sweet and perfect. Jim loved the idea too."

