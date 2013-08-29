Breastfeeding yoga mum explains that incredible photo

Some women struggle with breastfeeding, and some find it so easy and natural they can do it standing on their head — literally. Also with no clothes on.

You may have seen this amazing photo back in 2011 when it made the rounds on the internet. Now BabyCenter has checked in with the ‘breastfeeding yoga mum’, Amy of the blog Daughter of the Sun, to see how that snapshot came to be (yes, it’s for real, and it wasn’t staged), and what she’s up to now.

Amy and her partner travel the world with their daughter Naia. When this photo was taken, they were staying in Hawaii in a clothing-optional spot. She says:

“I was just doin’ my daily flow when the little sweet pea came to sneak a suckle. Papa had her out in the grass with him and she just couldn’t resist! This happens all the time by the way. When a breast is out and baby is around, they are going to try and get it anyway they can! I have been blogging for years now and this photo was just a simple share of a beautiful captured moment.

As for criticism that she was showing off (both her bod and her mad nursing skills), Amy says on her blog:

“When I posted the photo I had no idea it would be shared the way it was. There was no showing off intended, nor did I send this photo out to any websites to gain attention. A few close friends shared it on Facebook as a beautiful photo of a mama connecting with her child. It was shared again from there and so on and so forth.”

The family continues to travel — right now they are in New Zealand — making money from jewellery-making and music. However, after traveling for five years, the couple is considering settling down in one spot soon.

Do you have a unique breastfeeding story to tell?