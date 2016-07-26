Naked Attraction might be the most ridiculous reality dating show of all time.

Just when I was beginning to think I had seen it all when it came to reality TV, UK’s Channel Four went ahead and made a Brexit from wearing pants.

On Monday, July 25, Channel 4 premiered Naked Attraction, which is described as, “A daring new dating series that starts where some good dates might end – naked”.

Yes, seriously.

In each episode, host Anna Richardson and a fully clothed man and a women stand in front of six different coloured boxes showing the outline of a naked person.

The front of the box slowly raises to show the contestants legs and genitals, with their torso and head still hidden, but as people are eliminated, the front of the box raises until the end when the contestant’s face can be seen, and ‘true love’ is found.

Then, the final couple go on a (clothed) date.

The first dater up in the first episode is 32-year-old music producer Aina who says “When guys are fully-clothed they have different styles that sometimes they can hide behind. I’m interested in seeing them in their birthday suits, just as they are.”

And then BOOM, your screen is filled with six penises.

Not your average dating show… you'd be bananas to miss #NakedAttraction. Tune in now! pic.twitter.com/z0zt3m98Dx — Channel 4 (@Channel4) July 25, 2016

One contestant has an elephant tattooed around his penis which made it so that I completely didn’t notice he had a prosthetic leg.

Another has low hanging testicles which prompts Anna to say, “The bells hang lower than the rope.”

Pubic hair is discussed and a suitor is eliminated.

There's an elephant in the room – and at least six trunks… #NakedAttraction pic.twitter.com/S0ZTtppMC5 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) July 25, 2016

The wall is lifted higher and Aina (AND THE REST OF THE WORLD, THIS IS INSANE!) can see a bit more of her suitors.

Based on torso alone, Aina eliminates another guy.

If you’re worried about awkward moments, don’t.