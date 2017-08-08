What routine childhood vaccinations do and don't cover.

My toddler is a pretty lucky kid, although, I’m sure if she could say, she would absolutely disagree with me. You see, her mum (me) loves nothing more than to annoy the family doctor with health questions, namely about vaccinations.

It started when I was pregnant and had my first visit to the doctor to tell her what the pee stick said. Of the million and one things my doctor got me to do, the first was to get a flu vaccine. To protect myself against the flu (it can be dangerous to get the flu while pregnant) and also to give my little bub some protection against the flu for their first six months of life.

While I always thought that vaccinations technically started after bub was born, I quickly found out that they get one at minus 12 weeks old (or at the start of the third trimester). States and territories across Australia have been funding the Whooping Cough vaccine for pregnant women for a while now, to transfer the antibodies to the bub to protect them from the virus (which can be fatal for newborns) for the first 6 weeks of their life.

Then the list of vaccines start… if you are like me, these are the thoughts you’re having.

It’s long. It’s confusing.

Particularly when you are having broken sleep and all the hormones and stressing about every little thing you are doing (because damn it, you want to be the best mum).

Thankfully, there are apps which make your phone ding to know when to make an appointment with your doctor for the next round of vaccines for your baby.