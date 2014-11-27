So Myf Warhurst has a blonde bob now.

Images: Twitter / Instagram.

If you grew up in the 90s chances are you listened to Myf Warhurst’s warm, bubbly voice first thing on Triple J Mornings. Or maybe you know her from Adam Hills’ awesome but now defunct music trivia show, Spicks and Specks. Either way, the Double J radio presenter is one of our most loved music industry people.

Which is why we can’t believe we missed that she had dyed her hair blonde and chopped it into a bob. How did we miss this?

From two-toned mess to beautiful balayage – The Chop

Check out Myf’s brown to blonde hair transformation:

The 41-year-old first debuted her bob in September but was scouting for hair inspiration in the weeks leading up to the chop, tweeting “Lena Dunham just beat me to using Andy Warhol’s wig as # hairspiration”.

Take a look at some of the other celeb hairstyles that have us talking…

Who has great hair right now?

Myf Warhurst

Rashida Jones

Kate Upton

Jessica Alba Jessica Alba

Sarah Hyland

Julianne Hough

Lauren Conrad. Lauren Conrad's bob.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna. Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Zoe Foster Blake.

Hilary Swank.

Tammin Sursok.

Nicole Kidman.

Ellen Page.

Cara Delevingne.

Margot Robbie.

Lauren Conrad.

Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Lily Collins

Kim Kardashian.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Elle Fanning.

Julianne Hough.

Kaley Cuoco.

Alanis Morissette

Selena Gomez

Rita Ora.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Megan Fox.

Allison Williams.

Zosia Mamet.

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Chenoweth

Dianna Agron.

Lena Dunham.

Emma Stone.

Evangeline Lilly.

Leila McKinnon

January Jones

Rita Ora

Claudia Karvan

Sarah Harris

Julia Roberts

Kate Mara.

Rita Ora

Lena Dunham

Kelly Osbourne

Elle Fanning

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner

Alexa Chung.

Mandy Moore.

Mandy Moore

Tara Moss.

Tori Spelling

Megan Washington

Whitney Port

Jessica Rowe

Lucy Durack.

Kylie Gillies

Emma Roberts.

Jennifer Aniston

Emma Stone

Rumer Willis

Rita Ora

Kristen Stewart

Lara Bingle

Lily Cole

Mindy Kaling

Melissa McCarthy

Bar Refaeli

Iggy Azalea

Kaley Cuoco

Anna Kendrick

Nicky Minaj

Lady Gaga.

Anna Paquin.

Behati Prinsloo.

Which celebrity style are you loving right now?