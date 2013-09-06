Spiderman paid for my wedding

This might be the sweetest story you read today.

Father Richard Schaen, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was worried about his daughter's wedding expenses when he remembered an old box of comic books he'd stored away. He dug out the book and found a well-preserved issue of "The Amazing Spiderman No. 1" that he'd bought in a store when he was 19, Cleveland.com reports.

For 12 cents.

Richard's Spidey-sense must have been tingling, because he listed the comic on an auction site, where it sold for (wait for it) $7,000!

"I gave my daughter a promissory note for the money with a picture of the Spider-Man comic, which we can use to pay for a big part of the catering for her reception," he told Cleveland.com.

But that's not all. There are many more comics in that box.

"My wife and I talked about it and decided that we would designate a project that needs to be done, like putting a new roof on the house, and we will sell as many comics as necessary to pay for it,” he said.

“I have the first issue of ‘Daredevil’ Comics No. 1 up for auction now and I think the next to go up will be three of the first six issues of 'The Hulk.'"

Is someone chopping onions in here? Sniff.

Have you ever found something from your childhood that was worth a bomb?