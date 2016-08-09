Meet the woman who rejected a marriage proposal because 'it wasn't "fancy" enough.'

Sometimes when you spend weeks planning a marriage proposal, it goes exactly to plan and you come away looking like Prince/Princess Charming. Other times? Not so much.

Just ask Redditor ‘gfexpensivetrip’, who proposed last week, and is still reeling from his long-term girlfriend’s brutal rejection.

In a Reddit thread, the dejected casanova explains that Taylor rejected his proposal because “it wasn’t fancy” enough for her standards. (Ouch.)

‘Me and Taylor have been dating for a little over two years. Our relationship is good. I love her very much, hence why I proposed. The thing is, she always liked those super fancy, extravagant proposals where everyone is watching and being awed by how beautiful it is.’

But it seems Taylor’s love of lavish proposals kicked into overdrive after her best friend became engaged in what sounds like a scene from a fairytale.

“Her best friend got engaged and she had a dream-like, Instagram proposal. Her boyfriend took her to a castle in France and proposed.

“They shot the engagement pictures EVERYWHERE and he made sure a lot of people were around so they all could watch it.”

The jilted boyfriend says the whole France shebang made his girlfriend “crazy about proposals”, which was totally not his own style.

‘She constantly talked about the ring, the locations (she mentioned a lot of European countries), the photographers, what she would be wearing and it drove me crazy.

‘She was more focused on the proposal than the marriage itself.’